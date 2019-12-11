Epstein Scandal Proves Monarchy Is More Answerable to the People Than Democracy

A huge number of famous individuals have been named in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The late pedophile’s connections included many elected officials like President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and former Israeli President Ehud Barak.

To date, though, there is only one person who has paid a heavy price for associating with Epstein: HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. He was fired from royal duties by his mother Queen Elizabeth II and older brother Prince Charles. Andrew’s accusers are circling in, and he will probably soon be questioned by law enforcement. No matter the outcome of any legal proceedings, Andrew is destined to spend the rest of his life in banishment and disgrace.

It could be argued that Andrew brought his expulsion on himself with his disastrous TV interview about the matter. However, Prince Andrew only gave that interview in response to overwhelming and relentless public pressure. All the other famous names associated with Epstein are hiding behind their PR teams and have mostly managed to avoid serious questioning.

Bill Clinton, a former president of the United States of America, is believed to have flown on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” 26 times. Why is he facing far less scrutiny than Prince Andrew? No one ever cast a single vote to make Andrew a prince. He was born to his position.

Elected officials are supposed to be accountable to the people. However, has any elected official paid a serious price for associating with Epstein?

It is true that earlier this year Alexander Acosta had to resign from his job as Secretary of Labor. Back in 2008, he had approved a federal non-prosecution agreement the first time Epstein was charged with exploiting minors. But Acosta hasn’t faced anything on the level of Prince Andrew’s public disgrace. He will likely resurface as a highly paid lobbyist and be welcomed at every cocktail party in Washington, DC.

Acosta is the only public official who has lost his job. And he isn’t even accused of the hideous sex crimes that some of these other famous men have been.

So far the only people who are facing any criminal charges are two guards at the Manhattan jail where Epstein allegedly hanged himself. Prosecutors claim they were napping and shopping online when they should have been keeping America’s most famous inmate alive. The prosecution of two insignificant prison guards will be cold comfort to Epstein’s victims.

Looking at the fallout from the Epstein scandal, it seems clear that we have reached a moment in history where democratic institutions are less accountable than royalty. The British royal family correctly perceived that in order to maintain their position they needed to expel Andrew from their midst. Democratically elected leaders, however, believe they are above the law. Our elites have closed ranks to protect themselves from any consequences over Epstein.

Whenever a royal wedding or birth takes place, American media outlets publish a spate of articles that all boil down to “Who cares? We fought a war so we don’t have to pay attention to those royals.” Well, those royals are handling the Epstein scandals much better than any of the leaders we “fought a war” to be able to elect.

Prince Andrew deserves all the punishment and disgrace that has been heaped on him. However, it is a sad indictment of American democracy that none of our elected officials have suffered the same fate.

--

[Image Credit: YouTube- BBC Newsnight, "Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein FULL INTERVIEW - BBC Newsnight"]